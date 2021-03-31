Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $712.23

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 712.23 ($9.31) and traded as high as GBX 840 ($10.97). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 839 ($10.96), with a volume of 166,270 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 646.25 ($8.44).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 760.81 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 712.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 4,195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 13.40 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Bodycote’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

