BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,758 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of BOK Financial worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,462,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,603,000 after purchasing an additional 271,089 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,349,000 after acquiring an additional 87,895 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in BOK Financial by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,368,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,720,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,941,000 after acquiring an additional 63,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BOK Financial by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 117,833 shares during the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of BOKF stock opened at $90.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.79 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $494.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.87 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

BOKF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.