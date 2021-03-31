Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.95

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 5602819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BBD.B. TD Securities raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$0.65 to C$1.15 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. CIBC cut their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$0.45 and set an “underpeform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.55 to C$0.60 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bombardier, Inc. Class B currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.84.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.43.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.