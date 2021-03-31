Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,224.34.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,329.84. 530,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,445. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,203.08 and a twelve month high of $2,469.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,289.87 and a 200 day moving average of $2,036.52. The stock has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 70.32, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

