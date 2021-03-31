Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Shares Up 14.6%

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)’s share price shot up 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.65 and last traded at $21.65. 591 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.90.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.19.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRDF)

Borregaard ASA develops, produces, and sells biomaterials, biochemicals, and fine chemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment provides biopolymers that are used as binding and dispersing agents for a range of applications, such as construction, industrial binders, agrochemicals, and batteries; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for the food and beverage industry.

