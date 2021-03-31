BOSAGORA Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. One BOSAGORA coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000762 BTC on major exchanges. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $135.39 million and $2.59 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 42.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00020968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00048509 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.33 or 0.00645553 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00026601 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOA is a coin. It was first traded on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. The official website for BOSAGORA is www.bosagora.io . BOSAGORA’s official message board is medium.com/bosagora

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

BOSAGORA Coin Trading

