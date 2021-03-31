Boston Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BTHE) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Boston Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTHE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Boston Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 85,267 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of -0.16.

Boston Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHE)

Boston Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical and clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of carbohydrate-based therapeutic drugs and dietary supplements in the United States. Its lead pharmaceutical drug candidates are BTI-320, a non-systemic carbohydrate-based compound that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to reduce post-meal elevation of blood glucose levels in Type 2 diabetic and pre diabetic patients; BTI-410, a peptide injectable compound that has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for type 1 immunosuppression therapy after kidney transplant surgery and type 2 diabetes patients; and IPOXYN, a carbohydrate-based injectable drug to prevent necrosis, or cell death, as well as to treat hypoxic conditions, such as diabetic foot ulcers and other vascular/neurological complications.

