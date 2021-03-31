Bottos (BTO) Hits Market Cap of $2.09 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last week, Bottos has traded up 27% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bottos has a total market cap of $2.09 million and $232,191.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00050293 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $374.75 or 0.00631544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00067708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00026172 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Bottos Profile

BTO is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

