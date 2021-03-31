Bottos (BTO) Market Cap Achieves $2.02 Million

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. One Bottos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and approximately $283,780.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bottos

Bottos (CRYPTO:BTO) is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the exchanges listed above.

