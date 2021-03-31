Bounce Token (OLD) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week (BOT)

Bounce Token (OLD) (CURRENCY:BOT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Bounce Token (OLD) coin can now be purchased for about $3,539.04 or 0.05978806 BTC on popular exchanges. Bounce Token (OLD) has a total market capitalization of $43.46 million and approximately $11,834.00 worth of Bounce Token (OLD) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bounce Token (OLD) has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00048157 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.00 or 0.00647033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00026550 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Profile

Bounce Token (OLD) (CRYPTO:BOT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token (OLD)’s total supply is 76,739 coins and its circulating supply is 12,280 coins. Bounce Token (OLD)’s official Twitter account is @bounce_finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounce Protocol is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token (OLD) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token (OLD) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bounce Token (OLD) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bounce Token (OLD) using one of the exchanges listed above.

