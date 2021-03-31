Bounty0x Price Up 49% Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 49% higher against the dollar. Bounty0x has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and $67,685.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00049797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

LATOKEN (LA) traded up 7,485.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.60 or 0.00632399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00068005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00026250 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

Bounty0x (BNTY) is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

