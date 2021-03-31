BOX Token (BOX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $236.00

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, BOX Token has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One BOX Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0338 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $236.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00012990 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.87 or 0.00507477 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BOX Token

BOX Token (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 tokens. BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888 . The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

BOX Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

