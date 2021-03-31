Boyd Group Services Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$542.87 million.

BYD has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boyd Group Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$253.20.

BYD opened at C$216.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 92.42. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$132.60 and a 1-year high of C$245.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$223.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$216.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

