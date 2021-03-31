Bradley Mark J. Acquires Shares of 26,315 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 26,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000. Medtronic comprises 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $118.98. The company had a trading volume of 106,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,945. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $81.33 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.62 and a 200 day moving average of $112.79. The company has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

