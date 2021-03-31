Bradley Mark J. Buys New Shares in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,711.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,275 shares of company stock worth $46,173,632 in the last 90 days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.88.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.60. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $136.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $126.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.13.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

