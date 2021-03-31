Bradley Mark J. Buys New Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,000. DexCom makes up about 3.6% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in DexCom by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 7,059 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in DexCom by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $485.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.25.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total transaction of $14,465,133.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total transaction of $54,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,280 shares of company stock valued at $33,475,042. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:DXCM traded up $12.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $360.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,133. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.00 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $379.15 and a 200-day moving average of $369.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.63 billion, a PE ratio of 143.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The company had revenue of $568.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.41 million. On average, analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

