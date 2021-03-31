Bradley Mark J. Buys New Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 74,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Fastenal accounts for about 2.5% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after purchasing an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,163,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

FAST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.30.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.29 per share, with a total value of $48,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,810. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.19. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $51.89.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.16%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.