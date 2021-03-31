Bradley Mark J. Buys Shares of 15,050 Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,775,000. Rockwell Automation makes up 2.6% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $265.55. 6,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.65. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.06 and a 12 month high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $253.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.47.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,785 shares in the company, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,200 shares of company stock worth $5,873,278. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

