Bradley Mark J. Buys Shares of 23,346 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,346 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,000. Walmart makes up 2.3% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.0% during the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $216,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,054,211 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,495,000 after purchasing an additional 34,603 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $381,000. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 113,738 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,913,000 after purchasing an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Walmart stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.35. 151,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,561,863. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.94 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock worth $267,991,487. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

