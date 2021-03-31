Bradley Mark J. Buys Shares of 8,750 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AON. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AON by 4,280.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 664,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after buying an additional 649,143 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AON by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,254,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,136,000 after acquiring an additional 357,873 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,505,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of AON by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,999,000 after acquiring an additional 223,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of AON by 1,813.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 220,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Atlantic Securities raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.46.

Shares of AON stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.51. 28,319 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,735,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.13 and its 200-day moving average is $210.61. The company has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $151.04 and a fifty-two week high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

