Bradley Mark J. Invests $1.61 Million in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 22,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Hologic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,634,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.19. The stock had a trading volume of 26,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,021,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

