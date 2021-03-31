Bradley Mark J. Invests $2.13 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,199 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 282,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,602,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.46. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.30%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.