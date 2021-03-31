Bradley Mark J. Invests $2.36 Million in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 134.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,054,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $994,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195,624 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after buying an additional 925,820 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,833,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,358,000 after buying an additional 571,356 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $54,001,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,357,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $259,011,000 after acquiring an additional 355,860 shares in the last quarter. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNI traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $115.96. The company had a trading volume of 28,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,547. The stock has a market cap of $82.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.12. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $72.77 and a 1-year high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

