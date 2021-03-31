Bradley Mark J. Invests $2.89 Million in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. AptarGroup accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 1,077.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 2,830.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 268.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 170.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In related news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total transaction of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,199,688.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $143.01. 4,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,306. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.36 and a 52-week high of $145.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.41.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.