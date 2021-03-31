Bradley Mark J. Invests $2.99 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 44,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,987,000. Trimble accounts for 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $212,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 25.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.05. 72,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,402,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.01. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.79 and a 52 week high of $77.69.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.