Bradley Mark J. Invests $3.03 Million in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,000. Intercontinental Exchange makes up 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,831,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,236 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,057. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.67. The stock had a trading volume of 53,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.17 and a 52 week high of $119.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.84 and a 200 day moving average of $107.67. The company has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 34.02%.

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.