Bradley Mark J. Invests $3.18 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,000. Starbucks accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nottingham Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 14,541 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $14,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 952,961 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $81,878,000 after acquiring an additional 146,430 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $110.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,600,719. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $60.90 and a 12-month high of $112.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.21, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.