Bradley Mark J. Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,000. Ecolab makes up about 2.1% of Bradley Mark J.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,486,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $896,587,000 after purchasing an additional 582,990 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 804.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after purchasing an additional 463,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after purchasing an additional 361,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 340,782 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. G.Research upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.62.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ECL traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,528. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.31 and a twelve month high of $231.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.27, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

