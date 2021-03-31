Bradley Mark J. Makes New $3.28 Million Investment in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000. Abiomed makes up approximately 2.3% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total value of $1,830,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABMD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.25.

Abiomed stock traded up $10.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $320.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,693. The firm has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $140.14 and a one year high of $387.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $312.06 and a 200 day moving average of $295.55.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

