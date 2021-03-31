Bradley Mark J. Makes New Investment in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 38,914 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000. Fortive comprises about 1.9% of Bradley Mark J.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 44,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 67,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 800,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,725,000 after purchasing an additional 83,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.50. The stock had a trading volume of 29,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,927. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $48.97 and a 52-week high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.21.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

