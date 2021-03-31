Bradley Mark J. Takes $2.32 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at $647,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 385.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.80, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,560,460.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Compass Point upped their price objective on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $571.13.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $14.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $510.25. The company had a trading volume of 5,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,287. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $316.15 and a 1 year high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.56 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $531.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 48.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

