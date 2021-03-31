Bradley Mark J. Takes Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Bradley Mark J. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,070 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EXAS traded up $6.01 on Wednesday, reaching $129.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,842,176. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $53.66 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The business had revenue of $466.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.00.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 2,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $280,369.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,004 shares in the company, valued at $9,950,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 31,814 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.74, for a total value of $4,095,734.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,242 shares of company stock worth $12,210,520 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.