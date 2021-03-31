Bradley Mark J. Takes Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bradley Mark J. purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000. Xylem comprises 2.0% of Bradley Mark J.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,252,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,916,000 after purchasing an additional 57,395 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,227,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,750,000 after purchasing an additional 48,844 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xylem by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,528,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,538,000 after purchasing an additional 53,054 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Xylem by 4.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,403,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,075,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,366,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,064,000 after acquiring an additional 245,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of XYL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,382. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.37. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,127.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,392 shares of company stock worth $1,907,808 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.