Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) by 33.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,613 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.02% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 111.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 142,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 74,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 321,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BHR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43. The company has a market cap of $256.40 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 3.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.54). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

