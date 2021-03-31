Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. 6,640 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,047,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.16.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.33.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BDN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,413,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,120,000 after buying an additional 11,902,534 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 97.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,864,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,695,000 after buying an additional 3,885,873 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after acquiring an additional 121,972 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,544,000.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

