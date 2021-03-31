Breedon Group (LON:BREE) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $82.71

Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.71 ($1.08) and traded as high as GBX 94 ($1.23). Breedon Group shares last traded at GBX 93 ($1.22), with a volume of 1,937,381 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 90.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 82.71. The company has a market cap of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of 46.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total transaction of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

Breedon Group Company Profile (LON:BREE)

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

