Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.10% of Brighthouse Financial worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $686,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10,084.3% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 12,202 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $7,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $44.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.53.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BHF. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

