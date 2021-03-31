Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Raised to Neutral at Citigroup

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BHF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.28. The stock had a trading volume of 21,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,714. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average is $36.23. Brighthouse Financial has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $48.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 253,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 124,497 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 186.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 41,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,746,000. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

