BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the February 28th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 469,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSIG. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.38. 1,107,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,308. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $21.69.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 80.30% and a net margin of 20.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.26%.

BSIG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

