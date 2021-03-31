BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Shares Gap Up to $19.16

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.16, but opened at $21.00. BrightSphere Investment Group shares last traded at $19.81, with a volume of 11,105 shares.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $15.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.74.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter. BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 80.30%. Research analysts predict that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

In other news, insider Richard Jonathan Hart sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $54,678.39. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,062,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,312 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 289,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,729,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after buying an additional 792,917 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Company Profile (NYSE:BSIG)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

