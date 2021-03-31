Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Short Interest Up 63.8% in March

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 63.8% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of BCAUY opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Brilliance China Automotive has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $11.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92.

Get Brilliance China Automotive alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliance China Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells BMW vehicles and automotive components in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers minibuses under the JinBei, Renault, Haise, Grand Haise, and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliance China Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliance China Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.