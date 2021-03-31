Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brinker International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Shares of EAT opened at $72.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $760.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.79 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 544 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $35,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $141,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,942.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,870 shares of company stock worth $12,835,463 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 930,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,618,000 after buying an additional 61,079 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $849,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,097,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,061,000 after buying an additional 12,766 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,715,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Brinker International by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,937 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Recommended Story: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.