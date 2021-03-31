Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Harry L. You Sells 100 Shares

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total value of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Broadcom stock traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $463.68. 160,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.68 and a fifty-two week high of $495.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $419.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Argus increased their price objective on Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

