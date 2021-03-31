Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $2,511,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total value of $886,958.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total value of $2,788,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,897 shares of company stock worth $13,194,222 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom stock traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,907. The firm has a market cap of $190.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.09, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.68 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

