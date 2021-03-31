Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.07% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,999 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BR shares. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total value of $3,108,786.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at $4,962,744.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BR stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,711. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.08 and a 12-month high of $158.36. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

