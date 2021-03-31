Brokerages Anticipate Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $805.53 Million

Analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) will announce sales of $805.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied Industrial Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $797.77 million and the highest estimate coming in at $813.30 million. Applied Industrial Technologies reported sales of $830.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will report full year sales of $3.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Applied Industrial Technologies.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIT. KeyCorp increased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $48,869,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after purchasing an additional 579,677 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $91.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.39 and a 1-year high of $95.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.31 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.65%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

