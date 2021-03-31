Brokerages Anticipate Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Coherus BioSciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.13. Coherus BioSciences posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $1.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Coherus BioSciences.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CHRS. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000.

CHRS traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.61. 1,070,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,111. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

