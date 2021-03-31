Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSL. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,228,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,474,000 after acquiring an additional 193,488 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 260,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSL opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $520.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

