Brokerages Anticipate Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.45. Global Ship Lease posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.
On average, analysts expect that Global Ship Lease will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Global Ship Lease.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
NYSE:GSL opened at $14.42 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $17.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $520.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
