Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to Announce $0.96 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will post $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. PJT Partners reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 72,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,000 after buying an additional 37,386 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PJT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 201,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,100. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $39.38 and a twelve month high of $81.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

