Brokerages Anticipate Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $21.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) will report sales of $21.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Silk Road Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.53 million and the lowest is $21.20 million. Silk Road Medical posted sales of $18.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will report full-year sales of $105.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.60 million to $106.69 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $144.50 million, with estimates ranging from $143.40 million to $146.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Silk Road Medical.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.21). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 53.66% and a negative return on equity of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SILK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.20.

Shares of Silk Road Medical stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 14,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. Silk Road Medical has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 11.80 and a quick ratio of 11.08. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.61 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.86, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,030,285.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 7,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $445,854.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,439.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,416 shares of company stock valued at $4,251,202. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent with clinical data regarding lasting safety outcomes; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

